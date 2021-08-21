Cancel
Elko County, NV

Air Quality Alert issued for Southwest Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southwest Elko County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for southwest Elko county for elevated particulate matter levels. These levels are anticipated to be orange/unhealthy for sensitive groups and in effect until 9 AM PDT Sunday. Particulate matter levels are expected to be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. For additional information, please visit the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Nevada. Please note: These data are preliminary and have not been validated. Data is provided as a service from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and are not intended to replace medical advice. If you have questions about your health, please contact your local health department and/or your health care provider.

alerts.weather.gov

Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Far southwest Wyoming, mainly Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Through 1 PM Sunday, August 29. * IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. continues to be observed southwest Wyoming. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality, especially in Sweetwater County. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southwest Wyoming AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Uinta County in southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from regional wildfires has been observed across southwest Wyoming. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and provides health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Clarke County, MSweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming west of Interstate 25. WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western United States. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Jackson County, COweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 200 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, and Garfield Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Meeker, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs. WHEN...200 PM Saturday August 28 to 900 AM Sunday August 29 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy concentrations of smoke from out-of- state wildfires is expected to move into Colorado on Saturday and Sunday, affecting northwestern and north-central Colorado. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is limited. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Jackson County, COweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 200 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, and Garfield Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Meeker, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs. WHEN...200 PM Saturday August 28 to 900 AM Sunday August 29 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy concentrations of smoke from out-of- state wildfires is expected to move into Colorado on Saturday and Sunday, affecting northwestern and north-central Colorado. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is limited. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Environmentweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Jackson County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Jackson and Klamath counties in effect through Monday afternoon. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. * WHAT...Reduced air quality from intermittent smoke from numerous wildfires around the area. * WHERE...Jackson and Klamath counties. * WHEN...Through at least Monday Afternoon. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. A dry cold front moving through the region Thursday may provide some brief relief in Jackson and parts of Klamath County from the smoke before it settles back into the region on Friday morning. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq
Trinity County, CAweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert.in effect until 11 AM PDT Sunday. Everyone should avoid any outdoor activity given the hazardous air quality levels. Consider leaving the area if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness. Consider seeking medical help if you have symptoms that worsen or become severe. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Colorado River Valley including Laughlin, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clark County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in Primm, Jean, and Searchlight and around 110 in Baker. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in Desert Rock and Indian Springs...105 to 110 in Pahrump, Las Vegas, and Mesquite. * WHERE...Northeast Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County and the Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 105 in Primm, Jean, and Searchlight and around 110 in Baker. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions will continue today. High temperatures of 100 to 105 in Kingman...105 to 110 in the Morongo Basin...110 to 115 in Upper Colorado River Valley including Needles and Lake Havasu City. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Winds With Low Relative Humidity Sunday and Monday Afternoons and Evenings .Dry and unstable conditions are expected to develop this afternoon and evening east of the Cascades as a thermal trough moves across the area. This will bring breezy conditions along with very low relative humidities to portions of the area east of the Cascades. This will be followed by a dry cold front tonight into Monday that will bring stronger, gusty winds and low RHs to a larger area east of the Cascades Monday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of FWZ 285. In South Central OR...Much of Fire Zone 624. For Sunday, the Red Flag Warning is for areas east of Highway 97. For Monday, the Red Flag Warning includes areas east of Keno and areas east of Highway 97 from about Modoc Point northward. * Wind: Today, southwest through northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. On Monday, southwest through northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum Relative Humidity: 8 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Mendocino County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Winds With Low Relative Humidity Sunday and Monday Afternoons and Evenings .Dry and unstable conditions are expected to develop this afternoon and evening east of the Cascades as a thermal trough moves across the area. This will bring breezy conditions along with very low relative humidities to portions of the area east of the Cascades. This will be followed by a dry cold front tonight into Monday that will bring stronger, gusty winds and low RHs to a larger area east of the Cascades Monday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Most of FWZ 285. In South Central OR...Much of Fire Zone 624. For Sunday, the Red Flag Warning is for areas east of Highway 97. For Monday, the Red Flag Warning includes areas east of Keno and areas east of Highway 97 from about Modoc Point northward. * Wind: Today, southwest through northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. On Monday, southwest through northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum Relative Humidity: 8 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Lake County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Moody A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROCK...SOUTHWESTERN MOODY...SOUTHEASTERN LAKE MINNEHAHA...SOUTHEASTERN MCCOOK AND NORTH CENTRAL TURNER COUNTIES At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humboldt, or 9 miles northeast of Lake Vermillion State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 755 PM quarter sized hail was reported near Humboldt. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crooks, Colton, Dell Rapids, Baltic, Trent and Egan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions will continue today. High temperatures of 100 to 105 in Kingman...105 to 110 in the Morongo Basin...110 to 115 in Upper Colorado River Valley including Needles and Lake Havasu City. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Fire Weather Watch Monday through Tuesday Evening for the Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascades .Gusty west to southwest winds are forecast to develop over the Northern Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascades late Monday morning through Tuesday evening. These winds combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels may lead to critical fire weather conditions. Elevated fire weather conditions may continue into Wednesday due to locally gusty winds and lower humidity. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214, 221, 268, AND 269 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 214, 221, 268, and 269. * WIND...West to southwest wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph. Strongest winds expected over higher elevations and near favorably oriented canyons. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 8 to 25 percent with moderate to poor overnight recoveries. * IMPACTS...Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

