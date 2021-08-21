Cancel
Candyman returns to screens

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

Nia DaCosta and Colman Domingo dare a new generation to summon 'Candyman.'

www.shorelinemedia.net

Moviesramascreen.com

Watch This “Look Inside” Featurette For CANDYMAN

Dare to go behind the mirror and take a deeper look inside the legend of CANDYMAN. Watch this “A Look Inside” featurette here below. #Candyman opens in theaters August 27. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, next year’s The Marvels) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic.  
MoviesKATU.com

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks "Candyman"

We talk to the star of "Candyman" Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about the new film hitting theatres Friday!. Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend: Candyman. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods upcoming Captain Marvel 2) directs this contemporary incarnation of the cult classic. For as...
MoviesComicBook

First Candyman Clip Released

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, Nia DaCosta's Candyman is finally hitting theatres later this month. Earlier this week, fans got a glimpse at a featurette in honor of the upcoming release, and the latest tease is an actual clip from the film. Fandango shared the footage, which is a slightly longer version of a scene that's featured in one of the movie's trailers.
MoviesBowling Green Daily News

'Candyman' reboot fails to thrill

It's been almost 30 years since the release of "Candyman," a horror movie that played off urban legends in a fresh and exciting way. The film spawned a couple of lackluster sequels but is now back with a reboot that captures some of the aura that made the first film a success, but it ultimately falls short with a final act that goes completely off the rails.
MoviesGamespot

Review Roundup For Candyman

The new Candyman movie hits theaters this Friday, August 27. Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, and it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Estelle Williams, and Tony Todd. The movie is a direct sequel to Bernard Rose's classic 1992 Candyman, which...
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

On This Day: 26 August 2014

In 2014, fans from around the world gathered to see Kate Bush perform the first of 22 shows in London. (Aug, 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6b8e2f10871d4d12af6cb226c1aa4c82.
MoviesIGN

The Cast and Director on the Legacy of Candyman

Director Nia DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo reflect on how their 2021 version of Candyman upholds and expands the meaning and legacy of the horror franchise. This interview was conducted by IGN writer Siddhant Adlakha. For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, WandaVision), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony's painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. Candyman opens only in theaters on August 27.
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

Candyman: Sweet Inspiration

The original Candyman isn’t a good movie, but you can easily see why it struck a chord back in 1992. Before horror films made for Black audiences enjoyed any traction in the wider culture, the hook-handed, undead monster of that horror film was an effective stand-in for the dangers of the African-American hood: If you hang out with the wrong people or stay out too late, the Candyman will get you. Shame that that first film hopelessly jumbled its metaphors so. The new Candyman — a sequel, not a remake — invents a whole raft of new metaphors and weaves them into a far headier nightmare for the ’20s.
Moviesimdb.com

No, The 'Candyman' Cast And Crew Won't Say "Candyman" Five Times In A Mirror

As anyone who's seen the original 1992 Candyman movie knows, saying Candyman's name five times in front of a mirror will summon the hook-handed killer's presence. He's like Bloody Mary, only bloodier. Maybe you've tried the mirror invocation, or maybe you've just heard about it through pop culture osmosis. The...
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Candyman': Is the Scary Slasher Sequel Streaming?

It has been a really, really long wait for this movie. But despite how long it’s taken to arrive, Candyman is finally here. Partly a reboot and partly a sequel to the original 1992 movie of the same name, Candyman reimagines the story of the supernatural serial killer in modern times.
Movieslwlies.com

Nia DaCosta: ‘Candyman turns the white-saviour narrative on its head’

The industrious director reveals how she put a personal stamp on her Jordan Peele-produced refit of a horror classic. In an industry where Black female directors are few and far between Nia DaCosta is unprecedented. Her first film Little Woods premiered at Tribeca and won the Nora Ephron Award. After directing some of the finest episodes of Top Boy she was chosen by Jordan Peele to write and direct Candyman. Next she will helm the upcoming Captain Marvel 2, the first sole female Black director on a Marvel film.
Moviesdailydead.com

Interview: Vanessa Estelle Williams Discusses Returning to the Iconic Franchise for CANDYMAN (2021)

Little did Vanessa Estelle Williams know after playing the crucial role of Anne-Marie McCoy in Bernard Rose’s Candyman back in the early 1990s that she’d be returning to the series nearly three decades later, but the actress is beyond thrilled to be a part of director Nia DaCosta’s terrifying new take on the iconic character. Co-written by DaCosta, Win Rosenfeld, and Jordan Peele (who also produced the “spiritual sequel”), Candyman (2021) is officially in theaters today, courtesy of Universal Pictures.
MoviesDaily Beast

‘Candyman’ Is Just Not ‘Candyman’ Without Tony Todd

It’s a philosophical question for the ages: If you make a Candyman movie without letting Tony Todd purr some terrified white woman’s name, imploring her to “be my victim,” have you really made a Candyman movie? Nia DaCosta, who previously directed Tessa Thompson in the quietly gripping crime thriller Little Woods, decided to find out.
MoviesWFAA

'Candyman' Spoilers: Nia DaCosta and Yahya Abdul-Mateen Discuss That Ending (Exclusive)

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta, Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as artist Anthony McCoy, who draws inspiration from the remnants of Chicago’s now-gentrified Cabrini-Green neighborhood and subsequently gets sucked into the lore of the titular killer with a hook for a hand. Both the director and star open up to ET about the film’s ending -- and what that means for the future of the franchise.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Candyman

Brief Plot Synopsis: Struggling artist finds new inspiration in horror. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 2.5 John Ruskins out of 5. Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us. Better Tagline: "History is murder." Not So Brief...
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Movies with Spirit screenings return after hiatus

KINGSTON, N.Y. — After an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Movies With Spirit is set to return at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 with a screening of Pixar Animation Studios’ animated film “Soul” at the New Progressive Baptist Church, 8 Hone St. The screening will be open to the...
MoviesVanity Fair

Candyman Comes For the Privileged

Once, he killed indiscriminately. In Nia DaCosta’s new film, the horror legend born from Black trauma seeks messy justice. The frightening thing about Candyman is that you bring him on yourself. In the mythology of this horror saga, the victim literally dares the vengeful spirit of a murdered Black man to appear by saying his name five times in front of a mirror. In director and cowriter Nia DaCosta’s new Candyman, the body count mostly includes those who repeat the practices of systemic cruelty and racism that led to his lynching and other hateful deaths.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Candyman’ review: Nia DaCosta’s entertaining exploration of Black mythology ends up a little bittersweet

Trauma in any form is devastating to the human psyche. It can take years, an entire lifetime to process and cope with, or to even simply just live in a state of limbo where it exists in a space forcibly carved out within one’s self just so we’re able to function daily. And at times the need for justice and vengeance does the same damage. In the newest iteration of the Candyman lore, director and co-writer Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) does her best to give context to these two words in relation to how racism, white supremacy, and mythology all play a part in leaving scars on Black communities and the physical spaces they inhabit.

