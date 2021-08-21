Cancel
Nixa, MO

These Nixa companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Nixa News Beat
 7 days ago

(Nixa, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Nixa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs with our client in Springfield, MO. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$18.25 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We ...

2. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Nixa, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

3. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1300 per week Recent Grads Okay

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1300 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Nixa, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

10. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $47,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a Claims Adjuster Trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

