These Nixa companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Nixa, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Nixa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs with our client in Springfield, MO. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$18.25 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We ...

2. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Nixa, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

3. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1300 per week Recent Grads Okay

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1300 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Nixa, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

10. Claims Adjuster Trainee

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $47,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a Claims Adjuster Trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...