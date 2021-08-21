These Nixa companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Nixa, MO) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Nixa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Production Assembler
🏛️ Adecco
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs with our client in Springfield, MO. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$18.25 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We ...
2. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Nixa, MO
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
3. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1300 per week Recent Grads Okay
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $1,300 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Details Pay $800 to $1300 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
8. Pest Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...
9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Nixa, MO
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
10. Claims Adjuster Trainee
🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
📍 Springfield, MO
💰 $47,500 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For! As a Claims Adjuster Trainee , you'll learn how to help customers get back on the road after an accident. This is not a field position which ...
