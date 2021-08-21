Ready for a change? These Lingle jobs are accepting applications

(LINGLE, WY) Companies in Lingle are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lingle:

1. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lingle)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lingle, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Animal Caretaker

🏛️ Eastern Wyoming College

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $30,399 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eastern Wyoming College 3200 West C Street Torrington, WY 82240 307.532.8330 Vacancy Announcements Animal Caretaker Full-time (40 hours weekly), Excellent Benefits, 12 months, FLSA non-exempt Monday ...

4. Store Cashier

🏛️ Kwik Stop

📍 Morrill, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Store Cashier to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company revenue

5. Cooks & Custodial Staff

🏛️ Eastern Wyoming College

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eastern Wyoming College 3200 West C Street Torrington, WY 82240 307.532.8330 Vacancy Announcements Cook and Custodial Staff Full-time (40 hours weekly), Excellent Benefits, FLSA non-exempt Part-time, ...

6. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Lingle, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

8. CDL A Western Regional Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGIONAL Western 11 * * Regional positions start at 44 cpm 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability * * $1,200-$1,600/week * 1-2 weeks out based ...

9. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.50 - $12.00 /hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...