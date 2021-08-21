Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Springdale require no experience

(Springdale, WA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Springdale? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Deer Park, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

2. Data Entry

🏛️ PACE Staffing Network

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the Opportunity Want to get your foot in the door of a leading Healthcare organization and great Human Resources department! Don't pass on this opportunity to support a COVID-19 vaccine Data ...

3. Entry Level Office Assistant

🏛️ Provisional

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to switch career paths and get experience in an office environment? We are seeking a motivated and dependable individual to assist a large corporation. Duties include: Filing Data ...

4. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all WA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

5. Sales Associate - Manager in Training

🏛️ Furniture Row

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Furniture Row Our Furniture Row Center in Spokane, WA is now hiring. Be part of a growing company where the only place to go is up! Looking for: SALES/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (no previous exp. necessary ...

6. Lead Generator/Entry Level Sales

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

7. Autoglass Technician. $17hr after paid training.

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Technician Trainee will be trained and educated on the importance of being a vehicle glass technician who will graduate our training program with first level fundamentals to complete unsupervised ...