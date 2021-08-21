These Folkston companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Folkston, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Folkston? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Nursing Assistant / CNA - $27+/HR - with Holiday Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Hilliard, FL
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...
2. Direct Care Worker
🏛️ Dayspring Senior Living
📍 Hilliard, FL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is an entry level position into senior living. If you have a passion for caring for seniors and those with needs then we would like to speak with you. This is a full time position, you would be ...
3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Kingsland, GA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
4. Entry-Level Manufacturing Stacker Position
🏛️ Spears Manufacturing
📍 Yulee, FL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Spears Manufacturing headquartered in Sylmar California, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic valves, fittings, and pipe since 1969. Due to our companies dynamic growth, we ...
5. FT/PT LPN - $55/HR - with Holiday Pay
🏛️ ShiftMed
📍 Hilliard, FL
💰 $55 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...
