Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Folkston, GA

These Folkston companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 7 days ago

(Folkston, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Folkston? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYtNi8Y00

1. Nursing Assistant / CNA - $27+/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Hilliard, FL

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Direct Care Worker

🏛️ Dayspring Senior Living

📍 Hilliard, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an entry level position into senior living. If you have a passion for caring for seniors and those with needs then we would like to speak with you. This is a full time position, you would be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Kingsland, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry-Level Manufacturing Stacker Position

🏛️ Spears Manufacturing

📍 Yulee, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spears Manufacturing headquartered in Sylmar California, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic valves, fittings, and pipe since 1969. Due to our companies dynamic growth, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. FT/PT LPN - $55/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Hilliard, FL

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Folkston Today

Folkston Today

Folkston, GA
62
Followers
139
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folkston, GA
City
Kingsland, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stacker#Sylmar#Cna#Ga#Life Insurance#Spears Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy