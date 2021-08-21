Cancel
Emington, IL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Emington

Emington News Alert
Emington News Alert
 7 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Emington.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Emington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtNhFp00

1. Owner Operator CDL A Driver - $5k Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,037 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pontiac, IL

💰 $3,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pontiac, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A Drivers Run Off Load Board-Full Benefits-$1300-$1700/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run where you want to run, where you want to run and how much you want to run by picking your loads off our load board This is NOT a 1099 job-YOU GET FULL BENEFITS Drivers can pick ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $25/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Gardner, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Laborers

🏛️ First Staff Services

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Laborers needed for client in Channahon, IL $16.00/hr. Several positions available; some are temporary and others will be long-term temporary Benefits: Weekly pay, insurance offered, referral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Amazon Package Sorter - $3,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Union Hill, IL

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Wilmington, IL Hourly pay rate: Up to $19.65, plus up to $3,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Onsite - Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Pontiac, IL

💰 $43,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ Help At Home

📍 Bradley, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

​ ​ Help at Home is hiring caregivers in your community TODAY! $700 hiring bonuses for all new Direct Support Professionals - COVID Relief Bonus! Offers on the spot - walk-in to apply and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. QC Lab Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Channahon, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Scientific is seeking a temp to hire QC Laboratory Technician in Channahon, IL. Shift : 7am -3pm or 3pm- 11pm Compensation : $16/hour QC Laboratory Technician is responsible for performing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Emington News Alert

Emington News Alert

Emington, IL
With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

