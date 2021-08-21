Hiring now! Jobs in Lynchburg with an immediate start

(Lynchburg, VA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lynchburg-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Machine Adjusters

🏛️ Double Envelope

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Double Envelope, is a leading manufacturer of custom envelopes has immediate openings in our Angola, Indiana plant. These positions require good basic math skills, pre-employment testing. We offer ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Gladys, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Electronic Assembler

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Forest, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark has immediate openings for Electronic Assemblers to work with a well established and growing company located in Forest, VA . GREAT working hours 7am-3:30pm Monday-Friday with overtime as ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. 1st and 2nd shift Diesel Technician

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1st and 2nd shift Diesel Technician Pay: $31.00 /hour Powell's Truck & Equipment, Inc. your local commercial truck dealer has an immediate opening for First and Second Shift Diesel Technician

7. School Bus Driver

🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.

📍 Bedford, VA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Urgently Hiring School Bus Drivers for Durham School Services - Servicing Roanoke City Public Schools We Offer Free Paid CDL Training - Immediate Openings Available Open Interviews Every Friday 10am ...