Ready for a change? These Onamia jobs are accepting applications

(ONAMIA, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Onamia companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Onamia:

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Foley, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Food Production Associate

🏛️ Atlas Staffing

📍 Foley, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Food Production Associate Job Location: Foley, MN Pay Rate: $16.00 per hour, paid weekly! Shift: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 7:00am-3:00pm Job description: We are hiring part-time ...

3. Trailer Technicians

🏛️ Trudell Holdings - Trailers

📍 Princeton, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Trailer Technicians Trudell Trailers - Small Shop With Big Benefits Trailer Technician Benefits: * Pay range of $16 (Technician Assistant) to $25 (Journeyman Technician) per hour * $5,000 ...

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Princeton, MN

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

5. Inventory Control Clerk

🏛️ Selectek

📍 Princeton, MN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an opening for an Inventory Control Clerk in Princeton, MN. Required: * Minimum 1 year experience purchasing in an MRP environment * Understanding of warehouse and inventory management

6. Waterfront Activities Director

🏛️ Heartland Hockey Camp

📍 Deerwood, MN

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for a college-age applicant that enjoys water sports, swimming & lakefront activities. Applicant must have strong swimming skills and exhibit confidence at a lakefront environment ...

7. Earn $15 - $30/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Pease, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $30 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

8. Family Medicine

🏛️ Elevate Healthcare Consultants

📍 Onamia, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I represent a position 90 Minutes from Downtown Minneapolis, 50 minutes from St. Cloud. If interested, please call, text, or email and I will send links for review: Overview: - Hospital employed ...

9. Experienced Cook

🏛️ NITTIS HUNTERS POINT RESORT INC

📍 Isle, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Breakfast cook. Competitive pay, Benefits (after qualifying period), Signing bonus.

10. Full Time Janitorial Specialist- $500 Signing Bonus!

🏛️ ServiceMaster MN Professional Services

📍 Onamia, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ServiceMaster Clean is currently seeking to hire Full Time Janitorial Specialist to directly assist our newest client in their cleaning needs. Janitorial Specialists complete a variety of services ...