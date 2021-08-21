Ready for a change? These Crossville jobs are accepting applications

(CROSSVILLE, TN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crossville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crossville:

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Rockwood, TN

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,714 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $2,714 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Crossville, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13 ...

3. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Integrity Placement Group

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapist Due to our client's continuous growth in their clinics, they are looking to add a driven and talented Physical Therapist to join their team in Crossville, TN. The Company: Their ...

4. Sales and Marketing Coordinator

🏛️ Columbia Equipment Sales

📍 Wartburg, TN

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for just the right motivated person with excellent sales and media marketing skills. Our company is looking to move away further away from enduser sales and transition more into a dealer ...

5. Industrial Maintenance Electrician

🏛️ Gillmann Services Inc.

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an MSHA Certified Electrician for a full-time position in the Maintenance Department of the Industrial Processing Plant in Crab Orchard, TN -Perform the repair and preventative ...

6. Installer Blinds

🏛️ Budget Blinds of Oak Ridge & Loudon

📍 Kingston, TN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Install & service custom blinds, shades, shutters for residential and commercial locations. Experience with hand tools required Company Description In business 17 years, BBB A+ rated, Angie's List ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

8. Critical Care Travel Nurse RN - $2700 per week in TN- Crossville, TN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,406 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $2,406 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Crossville, Tennessee. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Crossville, TN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...