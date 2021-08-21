Cancel
Calais, ME

Ready for a change? These Calais jobs are accepting applications

Calais Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Calais.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Calais:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Waite, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Machias, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2574 / Week ...

3. Fish Processing Labourer - ME

🏛️ Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

📍 Machiasport, ME

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: FISH PROCESSING LABORER True North Maine has an opportunity for highly motivated individuals to join our processing team located at our facility in Machiasport, Maine. Cooke is a global ...

4. Local Coordinator

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $22,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOU CAN CHANGE THE WORLD! Greenheart is a 501c3 Non-Profit that connects people and planet through environmentalism, fair trade, social transformation and cross cultural understanding. At the heart ...

5. Med-surg Adult nights 13 Weeks 181895

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Washington County, ME

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Washington County, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,227 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Machias, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

8. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2160 per week in ME- Machias, ME

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Machias, ME

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

9. ED Registered Nurse

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Calais, ME

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ED RN - Night & Evening Shift Openings in Eastern Maine This Jobot Job is hosted by: Austin Liddiard Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Waite, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Calais, ME
With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

