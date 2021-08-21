Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Start tomorrow? Prescott companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 7 days ago

(Prescott, AZ) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Prescott companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtNZ8t00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Prescott Valley, AZ

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Housekeeper

🏛️ Xanitos

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Xanitos, Inc. is hiring 1st and 2nd shifts for Environmental Service (Housekeeping) Attendants at Valley Verde Medical Center. * Immediate Offers will be extended for qualified candidates! * Apply ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Prescott Valley, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Prescott Valley, AZ

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Housekeeper

🏛️ Terraces at Glassford Hill

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JRK Residential has an immediate need for a Housekeeper. Duties include but not limited to: * Assist apartment communities as needed with housekeeping responsibilities, including but not limited to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Security Officer

🏛️ Trident Security Services, Inc

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer Trident Security Services is immediately hiring a Security Officer to provide services at a Hospital facility in Cottonwood, AZ. We are searching for an individual who can provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Prescott News Watch

Prescott News Watch

Prescott, AZ
With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

