Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Yuma

(YUMA, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yuma companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yuma:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

2. Client Services Associate (part-time)

🏛️ TBK Bank

📍 Otis, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join TBK Bank! At TBK Bank, we're a team of passionate, driven, collaborative, solutions minded people who want to make a difference in the lives of our customers and communities. Our mission is to ...

3. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a Forklift Operator to join our team! Your position will focus on safe and efficient movement of products and materials. Responsibilities: * Operate various vehicles for storage or ...

4. Laboratory Technologist

🏛️ Yuma District Hospital

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Technologist/Technician Medical Technologist/Technician coordinates daily activities in performing technical and sophisticated testing procedures to obtain timely and accurate clinical data ...

5. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

6. Service Technician

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment LLC in Yuma, Colorado is now accepting applications for experienced Service Technicians. Minimum 1-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology. Basic knowledge of ...

7. Warehouse General Labor

🏛️ Advance Services Inc

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advance Services is seeking 2 Production Workers for a company in Akron Co. Up to 40 + hours per week. 1st Shift & 2nd Shift! Please call for more details. Responsibilities can include but not ...

8. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Hiring This Week

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...

9. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Yuma, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

10. Auto Body Paint Technician

🏛️ Eurotech

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Auto body Repair Technician / Painter to become an integral part of our team located in Columbus, OH! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive ...