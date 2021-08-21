Work remotely in Newnan — these positions are open now
(Newnan, GA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Newnan, GA
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
2. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus
🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents
📍 Peachtree City, GA
💰 $87,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Riverdale, GA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Newnan, GA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
