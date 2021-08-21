Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Holstein

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Companies in Holstein are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Holstein:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,667 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $2,667 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Hastings, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Gibbon)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gibbon, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Client Advocate

🏛️ Ellerbrock-Norris Agency, Inc.

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client facing contact Claims Change requests

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

7. Mobile Disc Jockey

🏛️ Complete weddings + events

📍 Kearney, NE

💰 $53 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perhaps the funnest job you will ever have! Recruiting talented individuals to begin training now! Top DJs earn up to $22.85/hour with experience, and generally earn $100-$300+ per event (plus tips

8. RYDE Transit Driver

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: RYDE Driver Location: Hastings - Adams County Position Summary: RYDE Transit Drivers offer safe and timely curbside pick-up and delivery of riders. Responsibilities: * Safe and defensive ...

9. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Instead is looking for caring and compassionate CAREGivers to become a part of our team! We provide in home services to seniors in the Tri-Cities. Excellent Benefits Package including

10. Store Manager

🏛️ Daily Discounts/Food Cupboard

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Store Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the retail sales team. Responsibilities: * Supervise team of retail sales ...