No experience necessary — Bassett companies hiring now

(Bassett, VA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Bassett companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Nursing Assistant / CNA - $27+/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Sandy Ridge, NC

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

5. Manufacturing Positions in Rocky Mount, VA!

🏛️ CHASE Staffing

📍 Rocky Mount, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING for Manufacturing Associates in Franklin County, VA!!! $14.00/Hour - 1st shift openings only!!! No experience is necessary, will train. All Temp - Hire opportunities Looking to fill the ...

6. Warehouse Associate 2nd Shift

🏛️ Axcess Staffing

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Axcess Staffing Services has immediate openings for entry level 2nd Shift Warehouse Workers in Martinsville, VA! These positions will work for a leading distribution company and are located in an air ...

7. Healthcare Recruiter (Entry Level Sales)

🏛️ Maxim Healthcare Group

📍 Bent Mountain, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HEALTHCARE RECRUITER Why Maxim? When you work at Maxim, you're part to a network of over 200 local offices that have deep roots in each of the communities we serve, while still leveraging the ...

8. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Sandy Ridge, NC

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...