Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bassett, VA

No experience necessary — Bassett companies hiring now

Posted by 
Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Bassett, VA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Bassett companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYtNR5500

1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Nursing Assistant / CNA - $27+/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Sandy Ridge, NC

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Manufacturing Positions in Rocky Mount, VA!

🏛️ CHASE Staffing

📍 Rocky Mount, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING for Manufacturing Associates in Franklin County, VA!!! $14.00/Hour - 1st shift openings only!!! No experience is necessary, will train. All Temp - Hire opportunities Looking to fill the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse Associate 2nd Shift

🏛️ Axcess Staffing

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Axcess Staffing Services has immediate openings for entry level 2nd Shift Warehouse Workers in Martinsville, VA! These positions will work for a leading distribution company and are located in an air ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Healthcare Recruiter (Entry Level Sales)

🏛️ Maxim Healthcare Group

📍 Bent Mountain, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HEALTHCARE RECRUITER Why Maxim? When you work at Maxim, you're part to a network of over 200 local offices that have deep roots in each of the communities we serve, while still leveraging the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Sandy Ridge, NC

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett, VA
57
Followers
164
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, VA
City
Bassett, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Start#Cdl#Otr#Cna#Cdl#Otr#Cpm#Manufacturing Associates#Axcess Staffing Services#Maxim#Lpn#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy