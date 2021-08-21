Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Licking

(Licking, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Licking are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Deli Bakery Associate (Cake Decorator Specialty)

🏛️ Military Deli and Bakery Services

📍 Fort Leonard Wood, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Fort Leonard Wood - Fort Leonard Wood, MO Position Type Part Time Education Level Not Specified Salary Range $11.70 - $13.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $14.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Rolla, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...