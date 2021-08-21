Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman, KS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Kingman

Posted by 
Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 7 days ago

(KINGMAN, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kingman companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kingman:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYtNOg800

1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A Regional Dry Van Truck Driver

🏛️ Venture

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Pay. Great People. Great Home Time. We currently have openings for our Regional Fleet in your area where you will haul Dry Van freight with earnings potential of $85,000+ per year . You will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kingman)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Custodial Supervisor

🏛️ Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For additional information and to apply, please visit The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, located in Yoder, KS, has a full time opening for a Custodial Supervisor. The incumbent will perform ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Laboratory Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Laboratory Technician Temporary with a possibility to hire $14-$18 per hour depending on experience Monday-Friday 8-5 Duties * Wet Chemistry * Analyze samples for the following: purities, calcium ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER PART-TIME

🏛️ KIRKHAM MICHAEL

📍 Cheney, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER - PART-TIME CHENEY, GARDEN CITY, OR ELLSWORTH, KS Kirkham Michael has an awesome opportunity for an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our part-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Health Information Specialist

🏛️ HUTCHINSON CLINIC P A INC

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Hutchinson Clinic - Hutchinson, KS Position Type Full Time Salary Range $12.89 - $15.79 Hourly Job Category Health Care Role: Prepare and scan patient records, then ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Yard Operator

🏛️ Titus Transport Holdings

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Titus Transport Holdings is a transportation services company specializing in the grocery sector. With over 700 employees nationwide, Titus Transport is a privately held organization with a long ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Senior Electronic Technician

🏛️ Strategic Workforce Development Inc.

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want great pay for a good company? Our partner is hiring talented engineering talent!! Work for the railroad and have a reliable ongoing job. Job Description * Senior Electronic Technicians are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Kingman Updates

Kingman Updates

Kingman, KS
17
Followers
204
Post
908
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yoder, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Goddard, KS
City
Cheney, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Cdl#Regional Fleet#Dry Van#Laboratory#Ks Kirkham Michael#Titus Transport Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy