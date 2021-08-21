Get hired! Job openings in and around Kingman

(KINGMAN, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kingman companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kingman:

1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our organization is expanding, and we are looking to hire a Sales Manager in your area. This position provides the opportunity for rapid income growth and advancement upon proven proficiency with our ...

2. CDL-A Regional Dry Van Truck Driver

🏛️ Venture

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Pay. Great People. Great Home Time. We currently have openings for our Regional Fleet in your area where you will haul Dry Van freight with earnings potential of $85,000+ per year . You will ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kingman)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Custodial Supervisor

🏛️ Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For additional information and to apply, please visit The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, located in Yoder, KS, has a full time opening for a Custodial Supervisor. The incumbent will perform ...

5. Laboratory Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Laboratory Technician Temporary with a possibility to hire $14-$18 per hour depending on experience Monday-Friday 8-5 Duties * Wet Chemistry * Analyze samples for the following: purities, calcium ...

6. ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER PART-TIME

🏛️ KIRKHAM MICHAEL

📍 Cheney, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT CONSTRUCTION OBSERVER - PART-TIME CHENEY, GARDEN CITY, OR ELLSWORTH, KS Kirkham Michael has an awesome opportunity for an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our part-time ...

7. Health Information Specialist

🏛️ HUTCHINSON CLINIC P A INC

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Hutchinson Clinic - Hutchinson, KS Position Type Full Time Salary Range $12.89 - $15.79 Hourly Job Category Health Care Role: Prepare and scan patient records, then ...

8. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Hutchinson, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

9. Yard Operator

🏛️ Titus Transport Holdings

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Titus Transport Holdings is a transportation services company specializing in the grocery sector. With over 700 employees nationwide, Titus Transport is a privately held organization with a long ...

10. Senior Electronic Technician

🏛️ Strategic Workforce Development Inc.

📍 Pratt, KS

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want great pay for a good company? Our partner is hiring talented engineering talent!! Work for the railroad and have a reliable ongoing job. Job Description * Senior Electronic Technicians are ...