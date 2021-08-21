Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Middlefield require no experience
(Middlefield, OH) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Middlefield companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote
🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States
📍 Cleveland, OH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...
2. Sales Advisor
🏛️ Dignity Memorial® Providers
📍 Cleveland, OH
💰 $65,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Pre-Planning Advisor Trainee Job Description Summary Working from home, presents at-need cemetery and pre-need arrangement services and products to consumers. Responsible for achieving monthly sales ...
3. OTL Driver Trainer
🏛️ Omni Transportation
📍 Cleveland, OH
💰 $2,200 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Warren, OH
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Warren, OH
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
Comments / 0