Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlefield, OH

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Middlefield require no experience

Posted by 
Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 7 days ago

(Middlefield, OH) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Middlefield companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bYtNNnP00

1. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Advisor

🏛️ Dignity Memorial® Providers

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pre-Planning Advisor Trainee Job Description Summary Working from home, presents at-need cemetery and pre-need arrangement services and products to consumers. Responsible for achieving monthly sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. OTL Driver Trainer

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Warren, OH

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Warren, OH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Middlefield Daily

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
29
Followers
166
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middlefield, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otl#Join Omni Transportation#Cdl#Western Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy