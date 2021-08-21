Cancel
Dannemora, NY

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Dannemora

Posted by 
Dannemora Daily
Dannemora Daily
 7 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Companies in Dannemora are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dannemora:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYtNL1x00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Keeseville, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work From Home Sales - Flexible Schedule, Mentorship Provided

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. THIS IS THE JOB FOR YOU IF: -You are a hard worker but hate being stuck in a job where you cannot move up. -You currently make a lot of money, but you have no time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home (Remote Sales)

🏛️ The Dietrich Agency

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Here at the Dietrich Agency with Symmetry Financial Group, we are seeking motivated and determined individuals who are interested in growth and flexibility in their next career. In ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dry Van Truck Driver Job in Plattsburgh, NY

🏛️ Total Transportation

📍 Plattsburgh, NY

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Dry Van Truck Driver Job - Plattsburgh, New York TOTAL Success for Truck Drivers $2,500 Solo Sign-On Bonus SOLO DRIVERS * 36¢ to 45¢ per mile based on experience (3 years with no ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3204 weekly in NY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Plattsburgh, NY

💰 $3,204 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. $100K+/Year-Full Time Sales-Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Life Insurance Agents Wanted We've got a state-of-the-art Lead System, Top Carriers and Tons of Support! Seeking to fill Part Time and Full Time Positions! -Competitive Commissions Scale! -We're got ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Burlington, VT

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Manager * $45,000 -$55,000k Plus Great Bonus Opportunity! * Great Opportunity for Growth with locations across the country. * Generous Paid Vacation * Opportunity to grow your own role ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Store Clerk/ Cashier

🏛️ HW Staffing Solutions

📍 Peru, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Job Responsibilities Include but Are Not Limited To: * Hours of operation during 8 a.m. to 6p.m., working up to 40 hours * Primarily performing cashier duties and providing excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Lyon Mountain, NY

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,085 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Plattsburgh, NY

💰 $3,085 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Plattsburgh, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora Daily

Dannemora, NY
ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

