Norwich, CT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Norwich

Norwich Today
Norwich Today
 7 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Norwich companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norwich:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYtNGcK00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Case Management - $3,503 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 New London, CT

💰 $3,503 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Case Management Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Case Management for a travel nursing job in New London, Connecticut. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Case Management

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Rockville, CT

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you speak Spanish and English? If you do, were looking for you! Our Retail Careers come with awesome perks and may include additional starting pay if you are bilingual. Do you like helping people

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative - Not a Call Center

🏛️ Platinum Marketing Group

📍 Manchester, CT

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full time employee who will provide customer service and customer support to the organization. This position will initiate and/or implements sales support action items as needed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse (Multiple Shifts Available) - Earn up to $18.25/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Middletown, CT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Wallingford, CT Hourly pay rate : Up to $18 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Inside Sales / Customer Service Representative

🏛️ A.R. Mazzotta Employment Specialists

📍 Middletown, CT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy working with customers over the phone? We have a unique opportunity for a Domestic Inside Sales / Customer Service Representative. This position is full-time and will start out on a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Security Officer - Truckgate

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 North Kingstown, RI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT Job Title: Security Guard - Truckgate Location: North Kingstown, RI Environment: Lobby Area Pay Rate: $15.25/hr Shift & Hours: Monday to Friday, 7am to 3pm OR Saturday to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,398 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Norwich, CT

💰 $2,398 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Norwich, Connecticut. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
ABOUT

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

