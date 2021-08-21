Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooreton, ND

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mooreton

Posted by 
Mooreton Dispatch
Mooreton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mooreton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mooreton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtNEqs00

1. Network Engineer

🏛️ PTY TECH LLC

📍 Breckenridge, MN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NETWORK ENGINEER Should have at least 6-7 years of minimum relevant experience in managing Cisco/Juniper Infrastructure. Technical/Functional Skills must. - Manage and Troubleshoot Layer 2 and Layer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. PARTS MANAGER

🏛️ Smith Motors, Inc.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Smith Motors, a family owned dealership since 1960, is looking for an energetic team member to join our Service and Parts Departments. Smith Motors is hiring for PARTS MANAGER Parts Manager ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN

🏛️ Smith Motors, Inc.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Smith Motors, a family owned dealership since 1960, is looking for an energetic team member to join our Service and Parts Departments. Smith Motors is hiring for AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN Automotive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Welder

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is currently seeking 1st shift Welder Fabricators with strong fabrication skills and experience with MIG/TIG welding in Wahpeton, ND! This position involves reading routine to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Press Operator

🏛️ Doherty Staffing Solutions

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to work for a great company where you are appreciated? Look no further...this HOT JOB is filling fast! Doherty Staffing Solutions is currently partnering with a leading manufacturing company in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Carpenter

🏛️ Dietrich Construction

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YEAR ROUND WORK Pay: Up to $25/hr DOE Do you want to join a growing family owned company that values their team members? A growing company that specializes in commercial wood frame and steel frame ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truss Builders

🏛️ Northland Truss Systems, Inc.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Truss Systems, Inc . is looking for truss builders to work at our truss plant in Abercrombie, ND. Transportation from the Fargo office is provided. We offer competitive wages, great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Fast Track to Management/Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

🏛️ C&W FACILITY SERVICES INC.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job TitleIndustrial Maintenance MechanicJob Description SummaryAssigned tasks list to include, but not limited to repairs and preventive maintenance on pumps, conveying systems, piping, heat ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton Dispatch

Mooreton, ND
4
Followers
190
Post
287
Views
ABOUT

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooreton, ND
City
Abercrombie, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Smith Motors#Automotive#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Welder Trillium Wahpeton#Trillium Staffing#Welder Fabricators#Mig#Tig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cisco
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy