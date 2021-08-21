Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mooreton

(MOORETON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mooreton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mooreton:

1. Network Engineer

🏛️ PTY TECH LLC

📍 Breckenridge, MN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NETWORK ENGINEER Should have at least 6-7 years of minimum relevant experience in managing Cisco/Juniper Infrastructure. Technical/Functional Skills must. - Manage and Troubleshoot Layer 2 and Layer ...

2. PARTS MANAGER

🏛️ Smith Motors, Inc.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Smith Motors, a family owned dealership since 1960, is looking for an energetic team member to join our Service and Parts Departments. Smith Motors is hiring for PARTS MANAGER Parts Manager ...

3. AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN

🏛️ Smith Motors, Inc.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Smith Motors, a family owned dealership since 1960, is looking for an energetic team member to join our Service and Parts Departments. Smith Motors is hiring for AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN Automotive ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Welder

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is currently seeking 1st shift Welder Fabricators with strong fabrication skills and experience with MIG/TIG welding in Wahpeton, ND! This position involves reading routine to ...

6. Press Operator

🏛️ Doherty Staffing Solutions

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to work for a great company where you are appreciated? Look no further...this HOT JOB is filling fast! Doherty Staffing Solutions is currently partnering with a leading manufacturing company in ...

7. Carpenter

🏛️ Dietrich Construction

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YEAR ROUND WORK Pay: Up to $25/hr DOE Do you want to join a growing family owned company that values their team members? A growing company that specializes in commercial wood frame and steel frame ...

8. Truss Builders

🏛️ Northland Truss Systems, Inc.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Truss Systems, Inc . is looking for truss builders to work at our truss plant in Abercrombie, ND. Transportation from the Fargo office is provided. We offer competitive wages, great ...

9. Fast Track to Management/Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...

10. Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

🏛️ C&W FACILITY SERVICES INC.

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job TitleIndustrial Maintenance MechanicJob Description SummaryAssigned tasks list to include, but not limited to repairs and preventive maintenance on pumps, conveying systems, piping, heat ...