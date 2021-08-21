Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(York, PA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote
🏛️ Colonial Penn
📍 Harrisburg, PA
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Westminster, MD
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Call Center Sales Advisor
🏛️ Central Penn Division - USHA
📍 Harrisburg, PA
💰 $106,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Call Center Sales Advisor (Can be remote) We're Growing: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 York, PA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
