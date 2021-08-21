Cancel
Provo, UT

These Provo companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Provo Post
Provo Post
 7 days ago

(Provo, UT) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Provo companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtNC5Q00

1. Construction Laborers Needed- Up To $23/Hr Can Start ASAP!

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Eagle Mountain, UT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Paul at (424) 531-6075 to apply! Pay Rate: $18-23/hr Qualifications: * Minimum 1 year of recent construction experience * Open to any outdoor labor (Ex: landscaping, farming) * Reliable ...

2. CDL A Local Tanker Truck Driver - $5,000 Sign On Bonus - Make Up To $130K/Year

🏛️ Badlands Tank Lines LLC

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $108,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR CRUDE OIL DRIVERS IN SALT LAKE CITY, UT AREA (TAKING TRUCKS HOME IS A POSSIBILITY) $5,000 Sign On Bonus Our drivers are making $90,000 to $130,000 per year, averaging $108,000 ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Draper, UT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Salt Lake City, Utah Hourly pay rate: Up to ...

5. Supervisor - Retail - Hudson News - Millcreek, UT, United States - Urgently Hiring

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive Located at Millcreek, UT, United States WE'RE HIRING IMMEDIATELY AND OFFERING A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading ...

6. Retail Floor Leader

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Lehi, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $13.66/hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join our global family of innovators who make an incredible impact every day at one of the ...

7. Administrative Assistant Receptionist

🏛️ Financial Strategies Institute

📍 Midvale, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening! Established Financial Planning Firm in Midvale is looking for a cheerful and mature Administrative Assistant/Receptionist with a can-do attitude, who loves interacting with people ...

8. Medical Assembly - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Sandy, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want a great work environment? We're now hiring immediately for our Assembly Worker job in Sandy, UT 84070 What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $16.00 to $18.00 ...

9. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Orem, UT

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

10. Shipping and Receiving - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 West Jordan, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be paid each week? We're now hiring immediately for our Shipping and Receiving Worker job in West Jordan, UT 84084. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of ...

