Great Bend, KS

Ready for a change? These Great Bend jobs are accepting applications

Great Bend News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Great Bend companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Great Bend:


1. Flatbed Driver Job in Great Bend, KS

🏛️ Hunt Transportation

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $89,552 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Driver Job - Great Bend, Kansas Flatbed OTR National Fleet Hunt Transportation is hiring professional truck drivers to join their national, over the road fleet. Drivers on this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Production Operators

🏛️ Kansas Protien Foods

📍 Lyons, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Operators 2nd & 3rd shift Full Time No Weekends $16.50/ hour Plus shift differential $.560/hour increase for perfect attendence in first 90 days FREE Single Health insurance/Dental Seeking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Wireless Retail Sales Representative - 10th St

🏛️ Crown Wireless Corp

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Retail Sales Representative Cricket by Crown Wireless Up to $12.50 hourly including sales bonuses and/or commissions Crown Wireless , a leading authorized retailer of Cricket Wireless, is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Automotive Accounting Office Assistant

🏛️ Automotive Dealership

📍 Larned, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Automotive Dealership in Larned, KS is looking for an Accounting Assistant with experience in payroll and accounts payable & receivable to join our team. If you are interested in joining a growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Trial Court Clerk II - 20th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Hudson, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0076099 Location of Employment: 20th Judicial District, Stafford County, Kansas 67454 Position/Salary and Benefits: Trial Court Clerk II, Grade 16 $14.92 hourly ($16.43/hour at one ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT - Retail Merchandiser - cosmetic reset - Larned Ks

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Larned, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cosmetic reset - pay $15 hourly, Spread out dates so you would be able to do multiple locations all workers are independent contractors This is a Part Time position. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES The SRS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hoisington, KS

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Hoisington, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Great Bend News Beat

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

