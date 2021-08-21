Cancel
Mike Richards Resigns As Host Of Jeopardy!

By Bill Chappell
WABE
WABE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Richards has announced he won’t be hosting Jeopardy!, after questions have persisted about how the show’s executive producer was chosen for the coveted role. Richards has been scrutinized over earlier allegations of a hostile work environment, as well as inappropriate comments he allegedly made about women on a podcast that he once hosted.

