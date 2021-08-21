Cancel
Elgin, IL

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Elgin Updates
 7 days ago

(Elgin, IL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Elgin are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. CDL B Delivery Driver - Part Time Seasonal, Fall & Spring: $28/hour, $4,000 SIGN ON (Brooklyn Park,

🏛️ Scholastic Book Fairs

📍 Roselle, IL

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Book Fair - Delivery Driver Class B - Seasonal Schedule: Fall & Spring Season each year, Weekday Daytime Hours, Part-Time Local Routes, Home Daily (No Nights, No Weekends) Paid Hourly: $28.00/ Hour ...

2. Ayuda Para Limpieza

🏛️ Molly Maid (S)

📍 Northbrook, IL

💰 $720 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time & Part Time Available Horas de medio tiempo establecidas para trabajar con sus necesidades de cuidado diurno Bono de firma de hasta $ 300 Bono de referencia de hasta $ 250 $13-18/hora ...

3. Customer Service Agent, Routing Specialist (Part Time)

🏛️ MedSpeed

📍 Elmhurst, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Summary / Description: The CSA - Routing Specialists role is designed to support MedSpeed's on-demand business through the routing of customer orders to provide timely, efficient delivery ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Oak Brook, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

5. Housekeeper

🏛️ Belmont Village Senior Living

📍 Carol Stream, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$2000 SIGN ON BONUS Full Time Hires / $1000 SIGN ON BONUS Part Time Hires Belmont Village Geneva Road Now Hiring Full-Time housekeeper $14/hr Life is Unpredictable, But Your Paycheck & Safety Don't ...

6. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lake Zurich, IL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Northlake, IL

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Elgin, IL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

