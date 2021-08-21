Cancel
Indian Springs, NV

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Indian Springs

Posted by 
Indian Springs News Flash
 7 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Companies in Indian Springs are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Indian Springs:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYtMxEq00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,851 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,851 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Indian Springs)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Associate - New Nevada Facility

🏛️ L&R DISTRIBUTORS

📍 Mercury, NV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign-On Bonus - See Details Below L&R is the largest distributor and the 6th largest purchaser of cosmetics in the United States. We now distribute over 40,000 items (cosmetics, toys, school supplies ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,618 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pahrump, NV

💰 $2,618 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pahrump, Nevada. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 12 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Excellent Pay + Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling - Las Vegas, NV

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is Hiring Local Delivery Drivers Excellent Pay and Benefits Local Routes + Get Home Daily At Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), we are strongly committed to growing and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A CDL - Dedicated Flatbed truck driver - PODS

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $77,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $0.53 per mile* and average $63,700 to $76,300* in annual earnings as a Dedicated Flatbed truck driver for an industry-leading container hauling company. As a driver on this account, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Indian Springs, NV

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Indian Springs, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Forward Air#Totalmed Staffing#D Lrb#Nv#Rn Med Surg#Home Weekly#Cdl A Company Truck#Dedicated Flatbed#Drivers Earn
Comments / 0

