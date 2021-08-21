Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Syracuse companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,612 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,612 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lakin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start Date

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Holly, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

3. Schools - COTA

🏛️ ProCare Therapy

📍 Holly, CO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We currently have an opening for a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) position near Holly, CO. An exceptional school district in Colorado needs a full-time COTA for the 2021-2022 school ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Syracuse, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2399.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,399 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Long Term Care RN-Holly, CO

🏛️ Sunbelt Staffing

📍 Holly, CO

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

There is a position available in Holly, CO for a Long Term Care, Registered Nurse. Please see job details below, Job Duties: * Assuring that the safety and physical comfort of the patient are meet as ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,400 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lakin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692.8 / ...

9. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2460/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,460 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...