Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, KS

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse Times
Syracuse Times
 7 days ago

(SYRACUSE, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Syracuse companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtMpB200

1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,612 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,612 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lakin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Holly, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Schools - COTA

🏛️ ProCare Therapy

📍 Holly, CO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We currently have an opening for a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) position near Holly, CO. An exceptional school district in Colorado needs a full-time COTA for the 2021-2022 school ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Syracuse, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2399.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,399 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Long Term Care RN-Holly, CO

🏛️ Sunbelt Staffing

📍 Holly, CO

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

There is a position available in Holly, CO for a Long Term Care, Registered Nurse. Please see job details below, Job Duties: * Assuring that the safety and physical comfort of the patient are meet as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,400 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lakin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692.8 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2460/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,460 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Syracuse Times

Syracuse Times

Syracuse, KS
9
Followers
165
Post
326
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, KS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Lakin, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Triage Staffing#Rn Labor And Delivery#Cdl#Schools Cota Procare#Therapy Holly Co#Holly Co#Totalmed Staffing#A Long Term Care#Nurse Labor#Jackson Nurse#Registered Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy