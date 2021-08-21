Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Warren

(Warren, PA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Warren are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Jamestown, NY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Warren, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Part-Time Teller 1 (or 2 with required experience)

🏛️ Community Bank System, Inc.

📍 Randolph, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Bank Teller Work Happy is in line with our Bank Happy philosophy. At CBSI, we are committed to providing the highest level of employee support, whether through our benefits, our ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 James City, PA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Jamestown, NY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - Long Term Care - LTC

🏛️ Cross Country Medical Staffing Network

📍 Warren, PA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA - needed for family oriented Long Term Care - LTC - facility in Warren, PA. Enjoy the flexibility of making your own schedule while earning up to $20/hr with this ...

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Jamestown, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...