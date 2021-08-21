These Mason City companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Mason City, IA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Mason City? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Mason City, IA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Mason City, IA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
3. OTL Driver Trainer
🏛️ Omni Transportation
📍 Mason City, IA
💰 $2,200 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...
4. Custom Applicator
🏛️ Vital Agriculture
📍 Charles City, IA
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
A retail agronomy center is looking for a full-time, year-round employee. This is an opportunity for an experienced equipment operator to get into a great company, but an entry-level candidate with ...
5. Sales or Management Trainee Agriculture
🏛️ Vital Agriculture
📍 Northwood, IA
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
A full service agronomy, grain, and feed center is looking for a full-time, year-round employee. This candidate will learn the business from the ground up and with experience (either newly acquired ...
6. Pipeline Technician / Construction Craft Laborer - Mason City, IA
🏛️ Visu-Sewer
📍 Mason City, IA
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY- WILL TRAIN! Don't miss your chance to work as a Pipeline Technician in the sewer and water industry. Visu-Sewer provides all the construction services necessary to keep ...
