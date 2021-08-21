Cancel
Lake Isabella, CA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lake Isabella companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake Isabella:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYtMhMS00

1. Virtual Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ The Griffin Agency

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important: Please Schedule your phone interview with our Agency, using our Agency link - We at the Griffin Agency are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2330.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,330 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creve Coeur, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2330 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CA - RN-Charge Skilled Nursing - $52.23 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Day shift RN Charge for skilled nursing facility. Current census is 49. Shifts will be 10 hour shifts Sun-Thur. Responsible for ensuring continuity of care by providing direct care as well as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Production Manager

🏛️ Randstad USA

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Manager ROLE AND ACTIVITY [Describe the essential activities/tasks/duties the job holder assumes in this position, using a numbered list]  To ensure our manufacturing facility is clean ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Electrical and Control Technician I/II/III

🏛️ KERN COUNTY WATER AGENCY

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $96,450 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLICATION DEADLINE EXTENDED Kern County Water Agency Electrical and Control Technician I/II/III $62,816 - $96,450 Annually $30.20 - $46.37 Hourly The Kern County Water Agency is seeking applicants ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Solar MPU Technician

🏛️ Lift Energy

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MPU Technician Job Overview As the MPU Technician, your job duties will include, but are not limited to, troubleshooting solar system components for electrical errors, offering support to install ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. High School Student Liaison

🏛️ Tutorly

📍 California Hot Springs, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview * Tutorly is an innovative online tutoring company providing premium tutoring at an affordable price. Founded and led by an entrepreneur whose previous start-up was acquired for $2.2 billion ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Wofford Heights, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

