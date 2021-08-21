Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Huron

(HURON, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Huron companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huron:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,382 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,382 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Huron)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Bilingual Customer Service ProfessionalFull/Part Time ($15-$17.50/hr. Starting)

🏛️ PREMIER Bankcard LLC

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About PREMIER: As a privately-owned company with roughly 2,000 employees in four locations, PREMIER Bankcard puts people first by offering benefits that support your life and well-being. Plus, we ...

5. SD - OT - Huron - $42.04 /HR **13 WEEK**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted, but not preferred.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

6. Heavy Equipment Technician

🏛️ T3 recruiters,Inc

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring multiple Heavy Equipment mechanics near Huron, South Dakota. Job is paying $22-$35+ per hour Depending on Experience and position desired (Shop or Field), searching for mechanics with minimum ...

7. Territory Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA Washington National Insurance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sports Minded Sales Rapidly growing company, representing a national insurance sales organization is looking for a particular type person. One who is dedicated, energentic, will work hard and service ...

8. Physician: OB/GYN Needed for Eastern South Dakota | JOB-2682378

🏛️ CompHealth

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CompHealth is assisting a group practice in South Dakota with their search for an OB/GYN. Replace a fellowship bound OB/GYN in this established and growing practice. The schedule is a 5-day workweek ...

9. Grain Elevator Assistant Manager - Entry Level or Experienced

🏛️ Merge Recruiting

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A well respected ag company located in north central South Dakota has an immediate need for a grain assistant manager. This is an excellent opportunity to join a reputable company that is actively ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1870 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Huron, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1870 ...