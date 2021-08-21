Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Huron

Posted by 
Huron Today
Huron Today
 7 days ago

(HURON, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Huron companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huron:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtMfb000

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,382 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,382 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Huron)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Customer Service ProfessionalFull/Part Time ($15-$17.50/hr. Starting)

🏛️ PREMIER Bankcard LLC

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About PREMIER: As a privately-owned company with roughly 2,000 employees in four locations, PREMIER Bankcard puts people first by offering benefits that support your life and well-being. Plus, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. SD - OT - Huron - $42.04 /HR **13 WEEK**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted, but not preferred.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Heavy Equipment Technician

🏛️ T3 recruiters,Inc

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring multiple Heavy Equipment mechanics near Huron, South Dakota. Job is paying $22-$35+ per hour Depending on Experience and position desired (Shop or Field), searching for mechanics with minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Territory Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA Washington National Insurance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sports Minded Sales Rapidly growing company, representing a national insurance sales organization is looking for a particular type person. One who is dedicated, energentic, will work hard and service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician: OB/GYN Needed for Eastern South Dakota | JOB-2682378

🏛️ CompHealth

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CompHealth is assisting a group practice in South Dakota with their search for an OB/GYN. Replace a fellowship bound OB/GYN in this established and growing practice. The schedule is a 5-day workweek ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Grain Elevator Assistant Manager - Entry Level or Experienced

🏛️ Merge Recruiting

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A well respected ag company located in north central South Dakota has an immediate need for a grain assistant manager. This is an excellent opportunity to join a reputable company that is actively ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1870 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Huron, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1870 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
17
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Sd#Cdl#Forward Air#Vivian#Rn Labor And Delivery#Snf#Inc Huron#Comphealth#Ob Gyn#Grain Elevator#Bluepipes Huron#Stability Healthcare#Travel Nursing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. forces strike ISIS-K target in Kabul as evacuations enter final phase

American forces conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K target in Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, less than a day after President Joe Biden promised more retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State affiliate. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement that the strike targeted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy