Get hired! Job openings in and around Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Johnson City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Johnson City:

1. Outside Sales - 100k+ Get Paid Daily

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Already Selling??? Why are you not working with us? We will give you a raise to start! We have leads!!! Lets talk... FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in ...

2. Field Underwriter - Training/Licensing - Virtual - Flex hrs $120-$250K

🏛️ Scott Paul & Associates

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking independent minded individuals who enjoy working with people and learning how to help others. We are looking for someone willing to learn, have a mentor, on-going training, and be coach-able ...

3. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

4. Step-Down Travel Nurse RN - $3060 per week in TN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Kingsport, TN

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

6. Promotions Assistant - Entry Level

🏛️ Epic Management

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $54,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Objective: Our personalized, adaptable marketing strategies enhance the consumer base for a myriad of clients. With a recent expansion of our company footprint, we have four openings for ...

7. CDL Dump Truck Driver

🏛️ Jackson Jones Construction

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CDL Dump Truck Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). Responsibilities

8. Assistant Property Manager

🏛️ RAM Partners, LLC

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY The Assistant Property Manager (APM) is responsible to lease apartments, retain residents, market the property, and handle administrative and financial responsibilities for the assigned ...

9. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Acara Solutions

📍 Bristol, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acara Solutions is looking for a Customer Service Representative for our Client located in Bristol, TN. * This position is intended to be temporary to permanent based on performance. * Purpose of ...

10. Arcade Attendant / Guest Services

🏛️ Face Amusement Group Inc

📍 Johnson City, TN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arcade Attendant / Guest Services Jobs Full and Part Time Openings - $15 /Hour - Great Benefits Looking for a fun place to works? With over 30+ years arcade/adventure business experience, FACE ...