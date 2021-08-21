Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Crystal City

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Companies in Crystal City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crystal City:

1. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Earn $82k a Year!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Batesville, TX

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Sand Truck Drivers in Pleasanton, TX - Home Daily! What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Great pay! * Scheduled days off! * Home daily! * A company that cares about your safety ...

3. Medical - Call Center - Customer Service

🏛️ PFS Group

📍 Crystal City, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FUTURE WORK FROM HOME POSITIONS!!!! Customer Service Representative - Healthcare Resolving patients' accounts begins when you connect with them through hearing about their experiences and sharing ...

4. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $8.25 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

5. TX - SPEECH LANG PATHOLOGIST - Carrizo Springs - $44.59/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad or CFY is accepted, but must have SNF experience.SNF experience required.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech ...

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,870 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Batesville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Batesville, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

8. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $10 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and ...

9. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Crystal City, TX

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over-the-Road truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division earn up to $0.48 per mile* starting pay with a weekly performance pay up to $0.04 per mile and will haul 95% no-touch freight and ...

10. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams

🏛️ FFE

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Highest Team Driver Pay in the Nation! Get Paid for your Experience with Our LTL Linehaul Division $20,000 Sign On Bonus Starting Pay $190k - $250k PLUS Split Yearly * Guaranteed Weekly Pay $3,200 ...