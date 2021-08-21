Work remotely in Ceres — these positions are open now
(Ceres, CA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $175,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...
2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent
🏛️ Colonial Penn
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Modesto, CA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Ceres, CA
💰 $20,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...
Comments / 0