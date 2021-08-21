Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

Start tomorrow? Belle Plaine companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
 7 days ago

(Belle Plaine, MN) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Belle Plaine are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYtMaBN00

1. Flex Officer All Shifts

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Plymouth, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Flex Security Officer - All Shifts Available! *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers - Home Daily - 3K Sign On

🏛️ SBS Transportation / Superior Brokerage Services

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers Call (866) 526-8052 or Apply Online Below SBS Transportation in Baltimore has immediate openings for CDL -A Metro Fleet Truck Drivers for local routes hauling 53 ft ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Waconia, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Jordan, MN

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Lakeville, MN Job opportunities vary by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Shakopee, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Regional Drivers

🏛️ Hot Seat Services

📍 Shakopee, MN

💰 $275 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for REGIONAL Class A CDL Truck Drivers Call (855) 463-6568 Today! Regional: * Compensation: Option 1: Flat daily rate of $275 per day PLUS Sign-on Bonus * Compensation: Option 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

