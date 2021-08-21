Start tomorrow? Vandalia companies hiring immediately

(Vandalia, IL) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Vandalia are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Temp to Hire: Entry level Assembly Line Position in Centralia,

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for entry level production positions that are available in Centralia, IL with immediate job placements. Do you want to utilize your high school education or equivalent to gain a ...

2. Truck Care Tire & Lube Technician (JR-40057594)

🏛️ Goodyear

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATELY HIRING!!! - APPLY TODAY!!! We are a service and retreading market leader with over 200 Commercial Tire Centers and Truck Care Centers located across the United States. We have the unique ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hillsboro, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...