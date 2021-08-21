Cancel
Vandalia, IL

Start tomorrow? Vandalia companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 7 days ago

(Vandalia, IL) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Vandalia are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYtMYMn00

1. Temp to Hire: Entry level Assembly Line Position in Centralia,

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Centralia, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is hiring for entry level production positions that are available in Centralia, IL with immediate job placements. Do you want to utilize your high school education or equivalent to gain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Care Tire & Lube Technician (JR-40057594)

🏛️ Goodyear

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATELY HIRING!!! - APPLY TODAY!!! We are a service and retreading market leader with over 200 Commercial Tire Centers and Truck Care Centers located across the United States. We have the unique ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hillsboro, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

