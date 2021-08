“There you stood, everybody watched you play. I just turned and walked away. I had nothing left to say.” – Bob Seger, Still the Same. Somebody forgot to send Jed Hoyer’s memo to the new core of Frank Schwindel, Patrick Wisdom, and Rafael Ortega. All three were instrumental in defeating the Rockies while also waylaying Chicago’s dastardly plot to dive for five. The nerve of Ortega, hitting a walk-off home run, just when it looked like the Cubs were going to run the table on losing games at the Friendly Confines.