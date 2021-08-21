These jobs are hiring in Dayton — and they let you set your own schedule

(Dayton, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Dayton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time Night Sanitation - Truck and/or Trailer Preferred - up to $15.00/hr

🏛️ Valet Living

📍 Baytown, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...

2. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Baytown, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

3. Part Time Night Trash Collector -- up to $15.00/hr - Pickup Truck or Trailers Preferred

🏛️ Valet Living

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...

4. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0067 Sysco Houston (Division of USA I) Zip Code: 77038 Employment Type: Part Time Travel Percentage: 0 THIS IS A PART TIME POSITION OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $100,000 ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cloverleaf, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...