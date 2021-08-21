Cancel
Dayton, TX

These jobs are hiring in Dayton — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 7 days ago

(Dayton, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Dayton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYtMTxA00

1. Part-Time Night Sanitation - Truck and/or Trailer Preferred - up to $15.00/hr

🏛️ Valet Living

📍 Baytown, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Baytown, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part Time Night Trash Collector -- up to $15.00/hr - Pickup Truck or Trailers Preferred

🏛️ Valet Living

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 Houston, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0067 Sysco Houston (Division of USA I) Zip Code: 77038 Employment Type: Part Time Travel Percentage: 0 THIS IS A PART TIME POSITION OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $100,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cloverleaf, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

