These jobs are hiring in Dayton — and they let you set your own schedule
(Dayton, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Dayton are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Part-Time Night Sanitation - Truck and/or Trailer Preferred - up to $15.00/hr
🏛️ Valet Living
📍 Baytown, TX
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...
2. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only
🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions
📍 Baytown, TX
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training
3. Part Time Night Trash Collector -- up to $15.00/hr - Pickup Truck or Trailers Preferred
🏛️ Valet Living
📍 Houston, TX
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Valet Living is currently hiring for a Part Time Night Trash Collector in your local area. This is a great paying, part time evening hours job. Enjoy working outdoors, on your own, in a stress-free ...
4. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening
🏛️ Sysco
📍 Houston, TX
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Company: US0067 Sysco Houston (Division of USA I) Zip Code: 77038 Employment Type: Part Time Travel Percentage: 0 THIS IS A PART TIME POSITION OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $100,000 ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Cloverleaf, TX
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
Comments / 0