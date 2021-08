The Cubs made a few more roster moves Tuesday as they look to find players who might be part of the future beyond October. That meant designating Dan Winkler for assignment after a string of rough outings that brought his ERA up to 10.42 in the time since MLB announced it would be cracking down on sticky substances. In other pitching moves, lefty Kyle Ryan elected free agency after being outrighted. After 73 appearances in 2019, Ryan has been very inconsistent and wasn’t able to maintain a spot on the roster.