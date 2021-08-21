Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fairfield

(Fairfield, ME) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Fairfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Shift Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Shift Supervisor

2. Part-Time Field Mapping Lister (Field Enumerator/Canvasser) - Augusta, ME

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $14.87/per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $19.41 per hour! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and detail-oriented individuals who are skilled at ...

3. Truck Driver Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Truck Driver

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Augusta, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Augusta, Maine At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

5. FT / PT Hygienist

🏛️ Kennebec Valley Dental Arts

📍 Fairfield, ME

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time / Full-Time Dental Hygienist Position Well-established private practice seeking a quality dental hygienist to join our expanding team. We provide high quality comprehensive care in a ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Plymouth, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Plymouth, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...