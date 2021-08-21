Cancel
Farmville, VA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Farmville

Posted by 
Farmville Today
Farmville Today
 7 days ago

(FARMVILLE, VA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Farmville.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Farmville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYtMNu200

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,746 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $2,746 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Farmville, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vascular Technology Travel Ultrasound Tech $2160/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Electrician

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Powhatan, VA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SST is in in need of a Virginia Licenesed JMAN Electrician for a substation project in Virginia. ONLY TAKING LICENSED VA JMAN - Complete build out of Substation - Concrete work, trenching, running ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Billing Coordinator

🏛️ Medcadre Inc

📍 Farmville, VA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Processes billing for Agency's home health and personal care divisions; oversees and/or assists with activities and reporting related to billing matters. Reports to: Billing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Merchandiser - Start at $16/Hour - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - Richmond, VA - Merchandiser

📍 Amelia Court House, VA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REYES BEER DIVISION IS NOW HIRING Merchandisers in Richmond, VA Medical, Dental, Vision Our Default Plan is Free to our Employees, their Spouses, and their Kids! Start at $16/Hour Room to Grow After ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Production Clerk - PT

🏛️ PuzzleHR

📍 Cartersville, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PuzzleHR is hiring on behalf of Douglas Stuart LLC NOW HIRING: Production Clerks Location: Clinton Forge, Virginia Compensation: Base: $14.00 per hour (up to $17.00 per hour with the incentive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Hampton Sydney -PL3

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Hampden Sydney, VA

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pipe Layers - Hampden Sydney, Virginia CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you both get $50 added to your first ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Customer Service Retail Promoters, Shopping App -$30plus an hour OTE

🏛️ MishiPay

📍 Appomattox, VA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Retail Promoters - Shopping App - $30plus an hour OTE Appomattox 2-6 week contract, 4-6 hours a day, 6 days a week. Hourly wage plus commission on each transaction ! In-store Brand ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Child Care Worker

🏛️ Firefly Childcare New Dorset Llc

📍 Powhatan, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking multiple employees with various specializations, hours and responsibilities. Job Summary * Attends to children ages 3 years old to 8th grade at our childcare institution (will be specialized ...

Click Here to Apply Now

