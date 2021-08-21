Job alert: These jobs are open in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lafayette.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lafayette:

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

2. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3043 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $3,043 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lafayette, LA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3043 ...

5. Work From Home / Sales Position

🏛️ The Jernigan Agency

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a stay at home parent, laid off restaurant worker, construction worker or just ready for a career change? If you are looking for meaningful work and need to be able to work from home, then ...

6. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Cox Communications Inc

📍 New Iberia, LA

💰 $53,335 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Location: 1017 Progress St, New Iberia, LA, USA Division: Cox Communications Job Level: Individual Contributor Travel: No Schedule: Full-time Shift: Day Job Requisition Number: 216551 Ever ...

7. Cisco installation Tech -

🏛️ AppleOne

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunity to work with fortune 500 company for a 2 weeks assignment.AppleOne technical is looking for Cisco Phone installation technician for a health care client paying $25/hr. The person would be ...

8. Business Operations Manager

🏛️ EZ-RV Boat Storage LLC

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Business Operations Manager Aug 2021 Growing family-owned real estate company needs experienced, passionate, energetic and organized Operations Manager for Lafayette, La. office. You will be a ...

9. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Scott, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

10. Non-emergency driver

🏛️ JTS EXPRESS TRANSPORTATION

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1)TRANSPORT NON EMERGENCY MEMBERS TO AND FROM MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS. 2) EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE, BE ABLE TO LIFT 50 LBS , AND WILLING TO WORK FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE (25-30 HOURS PER WEEK), OPPORTUNITY ...