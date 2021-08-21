Cancel
Sherman, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Sherman

Posted by 
Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Sherman, TX) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Sherman companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bYtMHbg00

1. Material Handler

🏛️ Volt

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Volt Workforce Solutions has immediate Material Handler opportunities at II-VI (formerly Finisar) in Sherman, TX. The Material Handler position is responsible for distributing and transferring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $1,525 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Coppell, TX Irving, TX Carrollton, TX ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Anna, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Benefits Representative | Customer Service is PLUS

🏛️ Private Financial Corporation

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a Benefits Representative to join our growing national team. The perfect person would be friendly, energetic, creative and fun with a passion for customer service

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES+ Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ US AutoLogistics

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional truck driving men and women like you need a CDL-A car hauling opportunity that allows you to live well and drive well for the life of your career. That's where US AutoLogistics comes in

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Mckinney, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman, TX
