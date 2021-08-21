These Covington companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Covington, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Covington companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Snellville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...

2. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Mcdonough, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers in McDonough, Georgia. Pay starting at $15.00-$16.10/hr. with a $0.50/hr. surge pay through the end of 2021, plus a $1,000 sign on bonus ...

3. Bilingual Data Entry/Call Center Agent

🏛️ Claims Adjustment Group

📍 Tucker, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking data entry/call center agent for a position within our company. Ideal candidate should be team-oriented and detailed oriented with a strong ability to multi-task. This individual ...

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Decatur, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Stone Mountain, GA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year