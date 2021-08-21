Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

These Covington companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 7 days ago

(Covington, GA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Covington companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYtMGix00

1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Snellville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGT2 Duluth, GA (Starting Pay $16.50 /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGT2 - Duluth, GA - 4000 Venture Drive, Duluth, GA, 30096-5035, United States ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Mcdonough, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers in McDonough, Georgia. Pay starting at $15.00-$16.10/hr. with a $0.50/hr. surge pay through the end of 2021, plus a $1,000 sign on bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Data Entry/Call Center Agent

🏛️ Claims Adjustment Group

📍 Tucker, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking data entry/call center agent for a position within our company. Ideal candidate should be team-oriented and detailed oriented with a strong ability to multi-task. This individual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Decatur, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus

🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Porterdale, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Stone Mountain, GA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
80
Followers
163
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
City
Duluth, GA
City
Covington, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Ga 4000#Warehouse Packer#Cdl#Western Express Decatur#Freshpoint#Drivers Avg#Crst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. forces strike ISIS-K target in Kabul as evacuations enter final phase

American forces conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K target in Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, less than a day after President Joe Biden promised more retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State affiliate. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement that the strike targeted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy