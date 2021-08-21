Cancel
Libby, MT

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Libby

Libby Digest
 7 days ago

(LIBBY, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Libby.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Libby:


1. Fiscal Officer Part-Time

🏛️ Montana State Job Bank

📍 Libby, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Families in Partnership, Inc. Fiscal OfficerFamilies in Partnership, Inc. is looking for a part-time Fiscal Officer with non-profit accountingexperience. Families in Partnership, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) ...

2. Team Lead - MACT

🏛️ Western Montana Mental Health Center

📍 Libby, MT

💰 $28 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHY WORK FOR WMMHC? Western Montana Mental Health Center is Montana's largest community mental health center with a mission-driven purpose of serving our communities. We serve well over 15,000 ...

3. School Bus Driver

🏛️ Harlow's School Bus Service

📍 Libby, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EOE STATEMENT: We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Libby, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Libby)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Libby, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,660 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Libby, MT

💰 $1,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Libby, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Libby Digest

ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

