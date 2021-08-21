Hiring Now: These roles are open in Perryton

(PERRYTON, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Perryton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perryton:

1. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

2. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Part Time Merchandiser - SAS - ANC Fast Start Benefits: 401k, vision, dental Access to Reliable Transportation (Drive-time compensation available) Advancement Opportunities ...

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

4. Insurance Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 80 Office

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

5. Travel X-Ray Technician - $1,583 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Spearman, TX

💰 $1,583 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Spearman, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

6. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

7. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Balko, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

8. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transports

📍 Perryton, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

9. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Spearman, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

10. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dumas, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Spearman, TX

💰 $96,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Dumas, TX! We Offer: * Earn Up to $96,000 Yearly * Local: Home Every Day/Night, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral ...