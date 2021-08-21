These Centreville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Centreville, AL) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Centreville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Regional Truck Driver CDL A OTR - Teams Only

🏛️ TRUCKING PEOPLE

📍 Vance, AL

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$250.00 Per Day Guaranteed** ** $1,250.00 - $1,500.00 per week** **Teams only - No Solo** If interested call Thomas 508-417-8702 for more information and immediate screening, **OFF Weekends** **100 ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Alabaster, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Tuscaloosa, AL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Customer Service / Inside Sales

🏛️ Industrial Tooling & Supply Inc

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $37,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At ITS, we recognize that our past and future success is directly related to the quality of our people. We are currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for Customer Service ...

5. Assembly

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Marion, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Online Application is Mobile / Cell Phone Friendly. We are hiring in Marion, AL for the 2nd shift to start immediately! Experience is not required. Here's an opportunity to break into the ...