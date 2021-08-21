Cancel
Cove, AR

Ready for a change? These Cove jobs are accepting applications

Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 7 days ago

(COVE, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cove.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cove:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYtMAQb00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,577 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $3,577 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mena, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Hatfield, AR

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mena)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,929 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $2,929 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mena, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $60,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Texas Live Haul Rendering

📍 Cove, AR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Opportunities With JBS Carriers! Mount Pleasant, TX - Rendering Driver Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can beat. Feed the nation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Home Weekly

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Watson, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

